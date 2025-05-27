Community members gather at Cayucos Pier for 'Lost at Sea' ceremony

More than one hundred people gathered at the Cayucos Pier on Memorial Day for the city's annual "Lost at Sea" ceremony.

The event featured a vintage warplane flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, as well as a wreath blessing.

Community members followed military personnel as they marched to the end of the pier, where the wreath was then tossed into the ocean.

The seaside tribute was dedicated to fallen service members, fishermen, sailors, and anyone else who has passed away on the water.

"It's a way of being able to have something physical to connect to. When you've lost someone at sea, you don't ever get them back. You don't have ashes, you don't have a coffin — you don't have anything. So to physically have a wreath and flowers to lay at the grave, which is the water, is very powerful," said San Luis Obispo resident Cassandra Tarantino.

"Lost at City" was put on by the Rotary Club of Cayucos, volunteers, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.