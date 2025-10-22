Motorcycle involved in crash along Old Creek Rd. in Caycuos

A motorcycle crash along Old Creek Rd. in Cayucos reportedly left one person with serious injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened near the Whale Rock Reservoir at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

A KSBY crew at the scene said the crash appeared to involve a four-door Toyota and a motorcycle.

A CHP officer said the motorcycle apparently crossed the double-yellow line into the Toyota's lane when the crash occurred.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.