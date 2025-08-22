Some people flocked to Central Coast beaches to cool down from the heat

Some people flocked to the beaches on Thursday to cool down from the inland heat.

“I wanted to beat the heat, so I came out to the coast,” said Rishi Shah, Newport Beach resident.

Rishi Shah is visiting from Newport Beach. “They are getting some of that heat wave too. It’s colder here in Cayucos,” Shah said.

Shah is staying in the Paso Robles area while he visits the surrounding towns. “It’s nice to get to the coast, be close to the water, and hang out and relax,” Shah said.

For Tracy Katz, she liked the not so not-so-busy beaches on Thursday. “It’s not overcrowded, it’s just right,” said Tracy Katz, Calabasas resident.

She’s visiting from Calabasas. “It’s more oppressive in the valley. It’s denser and harder to get some coolness. Over here, it just seems to be everywhere. It’s just moisture in the air, and it’s fantastic,” Katz said.

For Cayucos Surf Company, it’s been a steady day. “This summer has been great. The weather has been phenomenal. Right now, with the heat wave, we’ve got a little bit more people. Definitely. A lot more people are out in shorts because it’s 80,” said George Coats, Cayucos Surf Company manager.

Manager George Coats says he thinks the heat will bring more visitors to Cayucos.

“I imagine tomorrow and through the weekend it’s going to be pretty busy,” Coats said.