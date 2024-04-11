Chiefs' Rashee Rice to surrender after warrant issued by Dallas police

Texas police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to an injury crash last month in Dallas.

A representative from attorney Royce West's office, who represents Rice in the case, confirmed to Scripps News Kansas City that he planned to turn himself in.

West would Rice during the surrender, though more details weren't immediately available.

SEE MORE: Lawyer: Chiefs' Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini involved in crash

Rice, 23, faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

In a press conference last week, Royce West, an attorney representing Rice, said Rice admitted to driving a Lamborghini SUV—one of two cars that lost control, the other being a Chevrolet Corvette—that caused a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles.

Dallas police, on Wednesday evening, also issued an arrest warrant for the driver of the Corvette, Theodore Knox, 21.

Knox faces the same charges that Rice does.

Police said they do not plan to charge any of the passengers involved in the crash.

Scripps News Kansas City spoke to an assistant of Rice’s attorney who said his office was working to learn more about the charges.

In the aftermath of the crash, Dallas police said they were attempting to make contact with Rice, who had left the scene of the crash. West said he and Rice made contact with police by that Sunday evening. Rice took to Instagram earlier this month to express his apologies.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice said on Instagram. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The Kansas City Chiefs had no comment on the arrest warrant.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com