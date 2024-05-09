Community is ‘part of the equation’ when it comes to California wildfire prevention

Firefighters and partner agencies from across California gathered Wednesday in Paso Robles to discuss their commitment to preventing wildfires as part of Wildfire Preparedness Week. During the gathering, some speakers focused on the public's role in wildfire prevention.

San Luis Obispo County/CAL FIRE Chief John Owens explained that while it’s the role of officials to educate the public about fire preparedness, it’s the public’s role to be aware of how their actions could start a wildfire.

“A lot of people, obviously, don’t get up in the morning thinking, ‘I’m going to start a wildlands fire today,’ but they got to get the field mowed or they’ve got to… finish and leave the campground,” Owens said.

It’s the lack of awareness about the potential consequences of mowing after certain hours or leaving a campfire without extinguishing it fully that Chief Owens says needs to be addressed.

“It's paying attention to your surroundings, paying attention to what you're doing when you're doing it,” Owens said.

Owens added that many wildfires begin as vehicle or vegetation fires. A lack of awareness surrounding your vehicle or property could allow a fire to start.

“People towing trailers and they have their chains hanging low and they’re sparking, that’s another cause of roadside vegetation fires,” Owen said, “People mowing or operating heavy machinery after 10 o clock which can strike rocks and cause sparks.”

That’s why many local fire agencies are getting out into their local neighborhoods at block parties, farmer’s markets and schools to educate the public about wildfire causes.

