11th annual "Dance in Gold" fundraiser event supports local kids with cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and community members came together to raise money for local children battling cancer.

Samuel Jeffers Childhood Cancer Foundation held its 11th annual "Dance in Gold" fundraiser for childhood cancer awareness Saturday at the Pismo Beach Athletic Club.

Participants got a chance to bid on silent auction items and joined a Zumba class led by local dance instructors.

John Jeffers, Founder and president of Samuel Jeffers Childhood Cancer Foundation, said he and his wife started this event after losing their 8-year-old boy to cancer.

"When you lose your child to cancer, it's devastating. It can pretty much end your world," Jeffers said. "You're faced with a choice. You can sit in the corner and cry, or you can go out and do something about it. And when you go out and you do something about it, you realize how deeply other people in the community actually care. And it's it means everything, honestly, because it's what sustains an organization like ours to keep moving forward."

All proceeds go to the Samuel Jeffers Childhood Cancer Foundation, which aims to support childhood cancer research and provide assistance to Central Coast families of kids with cancer.