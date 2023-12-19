1
Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach
Surf shops in Pismo Beach temporarily affected by high surf and coastal flooding
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:44 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Pismo Beach
Pismo's Local Coastal Plan to get major update for first time in nearly 30 years
Olivia González-Britt
6:00 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Local News
Community partners gathered to raise funds for the 5Cities Homeless Coalition
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
1:18 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Pismo Beach
SLO Food Bank’s 2023 Turkey Trot races to feed the need
Olivia González-Britt
4:42 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Pismo Beach
Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast event raises money for vision, hunger, cancer
KSBY Staff
8:35 PM, Nov 11, 2023
Pismo Beach
Through the lens: Pismo Beach PD says community cameras enhance local security
Olivia González-Britt
6:51 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Pismo Beach
Crime rate drops in Pismo Beach. Police say weather played a role
Olivia González-Britt
6:35 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Pismo Beach
77th annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns this weekend
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
5:46 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Pismo Beach
Volunteers needed for AmpSurf's Operation Restoration event in Pismo Beach
Cassandra Garcia
7:18 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach City Council moves forward with plans to ease parking
Olivia González-Britt
6:39 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Pismo Beach
No power? An outage in part of Pismo Beach, surrounding area may be to blame
Kathrene Herndon
3:47 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Pismo Beach
Woman dies after being struck by train in Pismo Beach
Kathrene Herndon
4:13 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Pismo Beach
Monarch butterfly season has arrived on the Central Coast
Kimberly Cruz
6:07 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Pismo Beach
How a pilot program to improve parking in Pismo Beach actually reduced spaces
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
7:11 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Pismo Beach
11th annual "Dance in Gold" fundraiser event supports local kids with cancer
Esther Lo
4:06 PM, Sep 16, 2023
Pismo Beach
New Mountain Mike’s Pizza location opens in Pismo Beach
KSBY Staff
6:21 PM, Sep 14, 2023
