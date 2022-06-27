4th of July events happening across the Central Coast

Several events and firework shows are happening this 4th of July across the Central Coast.

Cambria

An old-fashioned 4th of July celebration is taking place at Shamel Park in Cambria from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live music, waiter and waitress balancing tray relay races, a pie eating contest, games for kids, face painting, raffles food and more. A fireworks show is planned for later in the evening.

Cayucos

4th of July events are back in Cayucos this year. The sand sculpture contest gets underway early in the morning. There will also be a parade, street faire, barbecue and more. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Morro Bay

Fireworks won’t go off in Morro Bay but people can enjoy Art in the Park all weekend long.

Taking place July 2-4, there will be more than 100 artist and craft booths at the event taking place at 747 Morro Bay Blvd. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Paso Robles

A 4th of July celebration is happening from 2 to 10 p.m. in Paso Robles at Barney Schwartz Park.

There will be live music, lots of activities for children, food available for purchase and more. Admission and parking are free. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Atascadero

A free 4th of July Music Festival is happening at Atascadero Lake Park. The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a low-back chair or blanket. Tickets can be served for the VIP area.

Templeton

Fourth of July celebrations get underway in Templeton with a pancake breakfast at the fire department from 7 to 10 a.m. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. with other events for the whole family taking place in Templeton Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Avila Beach

A 4th of July Doggie Parade and Pancake Breakfast is taking place in Pismo Beach.

People are encouraged to come out with their four-legged friends to the Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St., for the breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Breakfast is $7 per person. The parade begins at 11 a.m.

Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach is a popular 4th of July destination for many people. Fireworks will go off at the end of the pier once the sun goes down. Tickets are sold out for seats on the pier but many will pack the beach to watch the show.

Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande’s summer concert series kicks off this 4th of July at Heritage Square Park.

The Village Band plays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Unfinished Business will play from 2 to 4 p.m. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Nipomo

A community parade in memory of Jim Tefft will wind through the streets of Nipomo this 4th of July.

Organizers say the town has yet to miss a parade, even during the pandemic, and this year is no different. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and be in a COVID format, meaning it will mainly be a 12-mile vehicle parade, so people can watch from outside their homes or at least nearby instead of having to all gather on one street.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided after for all participants.

Santa Maria

The Red, White & Boom Fourth of July Fireworks Show & Concert is returning to Santa Maria.

Live music by Mestizo will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Event Center off Highway 101. There will activities for kids and a fireworks show starting at 8:45 p.m.

Admission is free with food and refreshments available for purchase, including beer and wine. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a $10 fee per vehicle.

Lompoc

While a fireworks show won’t be happening at Lompoc High this year, people are invited to gather during the day for fun at Ryon Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be live music, food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more.

A patriotic bike parade will begin at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building at 11 a.m. and end at Ryon Park, with a limited number of bike helmets being given away to children.

Solvang

People in the Santa Ynez Valley can watch fireworks at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang this year. There will be live music, food and other vendors, bounce houses for the kids, face painting and more.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m. People are advised to arrive early.

Admission to the all-day event is $15 for adults. Kids under 12 and active military and their family members are free, but must show IDs at the entrance.

Santa Barbara

In Santa Barbara, festivities will be happening along Stearns Wharf and West Beach.

Face painting will start at 2 p.m., live music gets underway at 4 p.m. and fireworks will go off for about 20 minutes starting at 9 p.m.

Santa Barbara

A 4th of July Concert is taking place at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

There will be a variety of favorites and classics performed by the Prime Time Band. People are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs and blankets for the free events, which starts at 5 p.m.

