AIM Youth Mental Health host community members

A local mental health organization invited residents on Thursday night for a workshop addressing youth mental health.

The event was held at Canyon Creek Ranch in San Luis Obispo.

Representatives from AIM Youth Mental Health were on hand, offering resources to local teenagers and families on how best to care for any youth struggling with their mental health.

“AIM has a way of bringing together the role that everyone in the community can play to address youth mental health issues and that's what we are hoping to address tonight, to bring everyone together to contribute to help because the whole community has a stake in this," said Dr. Rene Bravo, a local pediatrician.

On their website, AIM says its mission and vision is “bridging the gap between research and access to care for youth struggling with their mental health by finding, funding, and implementing evidence-based treatments, empowering youth to discover their own mental health solutions, and training caring adults to create a safe holding place for youth in crisis.”

More information on future AIM events and resources can be found at their website.