Atascadero community celebrates the city at 50th annual Colony Day

ksby/ Andrew St. Pierre
Community members celebrated the city of Atascadero at the 50th annual Colony Days event.
Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 07, 2023
Community members showed off their Atascadero pride at the 50th annual Colony Days celebration Saturday.

The celebration began with a parade and continued with dog races, music performances, food and more.

KSBY News spoke with the Atascadero High School drama department who was doing a reenactment of what it would have been like for people in the city back in 1916.

"This was all tent city because people who came here from other places would be given a tent to live in," Delaney, an Atascadero High School student said.

The high schoolers were also selling newspapers, candy, corn and more.

Colony Days started in 1973 when a group of community members decided to start an annual celebration of Atascadero, according to the event's website.

