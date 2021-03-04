Atascadero teens raise goats for school, business

In Atascadero, teenage entrepreneurs are opening their brick and mortar storefront this week.

"Well, the idea to make soaps came from Christmastime in the goat group, because we would make soap as a fundraiser and sell it to 4H and local people,” said business owner Aiden Garrett.

The 15-year-old joined a school club where he started raising dairy goats.

Soon, he was making soap and giving the samples to customers at his parents’ ranch. His sister also joined in.

"Once Aiden got a dairy goat, I wanted a dairy goat, and my mom said I needed a way to pay for all the food and stuff, so we started making lotions,” said 13-year-old Emma Garrett.

The business grew so much they even got local investors and launched their own website.

The family does everything themselves from manufacturing to shipping.

10-year-old Owen Garrett is in charge of the register.

The family does everything at Irish Oaks Ranch Mercantile where money from sales went to the storefront.

"At least half was contributed by their soaps and lotions that pays for the rent, helps build everything in here, and the rest of it comes from the pasteurized meats that we do,” said mother Melissa Garrett.

Aiden and Emma are partners in their parents' business and the teens say they want to continue selling for a long time.

Irish Oaks Ranch Mercantile is located a 7425 El Camino Real in Atascadero. A grand opening celebration event is planned for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.