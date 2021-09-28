Community invited to donate clothing, supplies ahead of Veterans Stand Down

On Wednesday, community members can drop off donations for homeless and at-risk veterans.

Donations will be accepted from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The donations will go to Santa Barbara County's 9th annual Veterans Stand Down event on Oct. 16. This is the second donation drive ahead of the event, after the first was held on Sept. 22.

Organizers ask that donors drop off new--not used--clothing and hygiene items. Current needs include towels, blankets, toothpaste and toothbrushes, t-shirts for men and women, underwear, baby diapers, shoes, small shampoo bottles, bar soap and hangers.

Donors can enter the Fairpark through Gate 5 at the corner of Stowell Rd. and Depot St. and look for the signs at the small livestock barn.

Organizers encourage anyone with questions to call the Stand Down helpline at 805-346-8402.