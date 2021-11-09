Watch
Community rallies to stock, repair Little Free Pantries

KSBY
The free pantry on Pismo St. in San Luis Obispo was upgraded with better doors and a new paint job. Ethan Stan, a community member, is looking for help fixing the box more firmly to the ground.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 18:08:49-05

Little Free Pantries are small boxes filled with food and supplies that can be seen outside homes and businesses across San Luis Obispo County.

As the holidays approach, the community continues to rally together to keep the shelves stocked and ready to go for those who might need them.

In a post shared in the HelpSLO group on Facebook, one community member invited locals to lend a hand by donating items. The pantries can include food, pet food and hygiene products.

"Take what you need. Leave what you can!" the message hanging under one pantry reads.

Another pantry, located on Pismo St. in San Luis Obispo, recently received a facelift in the form of new doors and fresh paint from community members.

The pantry is just one of the nearly 30 pantries across San Luis Obispo County, in cities from Paso Robles to Nipomo.

Community members are encouraged to get involved by contacting the group if they wish to donate or when they see an empty box.

