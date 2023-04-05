Egg hunts happening across the Central Coast this week

Easter is coming up and organizations across the Central Coast are hosting egg hunts for people of all ages.
Here are some of the upcoming egg hunt events:
- Arroyo Grande's 34th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival
- April 8, 10 a.m. at Elm Street Park, Arroyo Grande
- Egg hunts for all ages, including the only Adult Egg Hunt in San Luis Obispo County
- Other events include an egg toss contest, sack races, free hot dog barbecue, a petting zoo, and more.
- Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
- April 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Spyglass Park, Pismo Beach
- Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Siblings are welcome to participate, organizers said there is no age limits to the event.
- Lompoc's Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- April 8, 10 a.m. at the American Legion Area at River Park, Highway 246, and Sweeney Road, Lompoc
- Hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:
- Ages 3 & Under: 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Ages 4 – 5: 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.
- Ages 6 – 8: 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
- Ages 9 – 12: 10:45 a.m. & 11:45 a.m.
- Hot dog lunch will be available.