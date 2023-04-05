Watch Now
Egg hunts happening across the Central Coast this week

Families got to enjoy a barbecue, egg hunt and bounce house. Even the Easter bunny made a quick stop.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05

Easter is coming up and organizations across the Central Coast are hosting egg hunts for people of all ages.

Here are some of the upcoming egg hunt events:

  • Arroyo Grande's 34th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival
    • April 8, 10 a.m. at Elm Street Park, Arroyo Grande
    • Egg hunts for all ages, including the only Adult Egg Hunt in San Luis Obispo County
    • Other events include an egg toss contest, sack races, free hot dog barbecue, a petting zoo, and more.
  • Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
    • April 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Spyglass Park, Pismo Beach
    • Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.
    • Siblings are welcome to participate, organizers said there is no age limits to the event.
  • Lompoc's Annual Easter Egg Hunt
    • April 8, 10 a.m. at the American Legion Area at River Park, Highway 246, and Sweeney Road, Lompoc
    • Hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:
      • Ages 3 & Under: 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.
      • Ages 4 – 5: 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.
      • Ages 6 – 8: 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
      • Ages 9 – 12: 10:45 a.m. & 11:45 a.m.
    • Hot dog lunch will be available.
