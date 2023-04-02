Families participate in Nipomo Kid's Day and Egg Hunt

Kids of all ages participated in an egg hunt in Nipomo Saturday.

The Nipomo Kid's Day and Egg Hunt took place at the Nipomo Community Park.

Children from 0 to 12 years of age searched for 20,000 eggs at the baseball field. Only kids under 2 years old were allowed to have parental help during the hunt.

The event also had other family-friendly activities, including carnival games, a magic show, and inflatables for kids.

"It's absolutely wonderful," said Melane Serka, a parent who lives in Nipomo. "This is (my son's) first opportunity to do an Easter egg hunt. And it's amazing to be able to come out and have a safe and secure environment for him."

This is one of the many activities First 5 SLO County is organizing with other partners to celebarte the children in our community during the month of April.

April is the Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

