Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distributing food for Easter weekend

Those in need of an Easter meal this weekend can head to one of multiple distribution sites.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in Santa Maria is helping assist families in need this Easter weekend.

“This is going to be for the public so anybody can come and get food,” said Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Office Coordinator Ashley Arciniega.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is giving back to the community prior to Easter.

“We just want to give families that are in need a chance to get food, especially on the weekends since weekdays we know families work,” said Arciniega. “They will have the opportunity this weekend to do that.”

“Easter is an important holiday like any other holiday, it brings all of the families together,” said Ignacio Sanchez, a Foodbank of Santa Barbara County warehouse operations employee. “We know there will be a lot of little kids eating some candy and we want to make sure they have some healthy food too.”

The distribution sites in Santa Maria Saturday will be at Allan Hancock College and Pacific Christian Center at their Angel Food distribution site.

In Santa Barbara, it will be at Grace Food Pantry, Franklin Elementary School, and Goleta Valley Church.

“Since it is a holiday, most things will be closed but we want to still be able to provide people with food, even on a holiday,” said Arciniega.

“The trucks are already loaded and the moment they get there they just start handing them out,” said Sanchez.

The Foodbank says they hope people take advantage of the opportunity.

“We love knowing that we’re giving people an extra opportunity to go, especially on a weekend,” said Arciniega.

“We have a lot of great volunteers at the distribution sites and if you want to stop by and volunteer, we can always use your help,” said Sanchez. “Volunteering and working at the distribution site is magical. Seeing the faces of the families we help, and support is what makes this job worthwhile.”

The Allan Hancock College location will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pacific Christian Center location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Grace Food Pantry location will be open starting at 9 a.m.

The Franklin Elementary School location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Church location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.