Local, decades-old flower business continues to bloom with four new owners

The owners of a beloved flower shop in downtown San Luis Obispo handed over the reins to four new owners on Tuesday.

For over 70 years, Albert’s Florist has helped residents celebrate holidays, everyday occasions and special milestones with colorful floral arrangements.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, in brightly colored flower shirts, the community gathered to mark a milestone for the business’ previous decades of ownership and to welcome new owners Kim and Kurt Heinke and Mayor Erica Stewart and her husband, Shay.

“Everybody knows if you want flowers, Albert’s Florist comes up first. We want to continue that great service and local tradition that’s been here,” said Kurt Heinke, co-owner of Albert’s Florist.

Heinke tells us that although his experience in the flower business is limited, he is determined to support the community and keep the flower shops’ legacy in blossom.

