San Luis Obispo
Local News
Second weekend of holiday travel expected to break pre-pandemic records
McKenzie Diaz
5:22 PM, Dec 29, 2023
San Luis Obispo
CHP wants you to drive safely into the new year
Sophia Villalba
3:36 PM, Dec 29, 2023
San Luis Obispo
How to properly dispose of your real Christmas tree
Sophia Villalba
5:00 PM, Dec 28, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Using a fireplace this winter? Local expert says having it inspected is critical
Olivia González-Britt
11:13 PM, Dec 27, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Many small businesses closed for Christmas. As usual, Madonna Inn stayed open.
Ashley Stevens
12:19 AM, Dec 26, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Community members head to downtown SLO for last-minute holiday shopping
Sophia Villalba
7:18 PM, Dec 24, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Three SLO Co. high schools receive $30,000 wellness center grants
KSBY Staff
7:29 AM, Dec 23, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Scholarship fund for Latinas honors legacy of Pacheco Elementary counselor
Claudia Buccio
3:21 PM, Dec 21, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Downtown SLO businesses continued normal operations despite the heavy rainfall
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:36 PM, Dec 20, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Wet weather, holiday traffic may add to travel challenges
Lindsie Hiatt
6:31 PM, Dec 20, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Local church raised thousands of dollars to provide rent assistance to families
KSBY Staff
6:29 PM, Dec 20, 2023
California News
'To me, this is everything': Cal Poly students finishing 75th Rose Parade float
Ashton McIntyre
6:25 PM, Dec 20, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts from Salvation Army
KSBY Staff
6:19 PM, Dec 20, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Performing Arts Center offers first "choose-what-you-pay" performance
KSBY Staff
12:56 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Local News
Demand for HVAC repairs on the rise in SLO County ahead of the winter season
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:47 PM, Dec 18, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Emergency officials keep an eye on the Lizzie Fire burn scar during rain event
Richard Gearhart
6:21 PM, Dec 18, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Local shelter has too many Huskies, so they’re offering a discount
Katherine Worsham
8:18 AM, Dec 16, 2023
San Luis Obispo
SLO County's emergency managers urge residents to prepare for upcoming rain
Richard Gearhart
6:45 PM, Dec 15, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Traveling from SLO to Las Vegas just got easier
Claudia Buccio
5:26 PM, Dec 14, 2023
News
SLO County Airport: New flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas
Sydney Morgan
7:21 AM, Dec 14, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Meathead Movers' owner asks for support as company faces discrimination lawsuit
Claudia Buccio
5:57 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Kristin Smart Case
County recognizes employees who supported DA’s Office during Smart murder trial
Katherine Worsham
11:06 AM, Dec 13, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Residents gather in SLO to celebrate feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Ken Allard
11:52 PM, Dec 12, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Cal Poly students facing felony weapons charges appear in court
7:05 PM, Dec 12, 2023
San Luis Obispo
New wheels for the holidays: SLO Sheriff’s Office holds annual bike distribution
Katherine Worsham
11:48 AM, Dec 12, 2023
San Luis Obispo
SLO Co. Public Health offering assistance with Covered California enrollment
Katherine Worsham
9:54 AM, Dec 10, 2023
San Luis Obispo
'Dark time to light these lights': Hanukkah begins with annual menorah lighting
Ken Allard
11:50 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Local News
WARNING: Scammer calling from spoofed SLO County Sheriff's ID number
Sydney Morgan
7:16 AM, Dec 07, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Cal Poly students grow and sell poinsettias for the holidays
Katherine Worsham
6:45 PM, Dec 06, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Turning Point USA Cal Poly hosted a speaking event that sparked a rally
Ashley Stevens
10:20 AM, Dec 06, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Looking for a job? Dental assistants needed in SLO County
McKenzie Diaz
4:48 PM, Dec 05, 2023
San Luis Obispo
SLO County seeks volunteers for homeless Point-in-Time Count
Katherine Worsham
8:11 AM, Dec 02, 2023
Local News
Minimum wage in CA increases to $16 in 2024. Here's what locals are saying
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
12:06 AM, Dec 02, 2023
San Luis Obispo
SLOPD asks for public help to identify theft suspects
McKenzie Diaz
7:01 PM, Dec 01, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Organizations say budget cuts will negatively impact victims of crime in CA
Ashley Stevens
6:48 PM, Dec 01, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the Downtown SLO Holiday Parade
Claudia Buccio
5:40 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Local News
Homeless Hawaiian dogs seek new Central Coast family following Maui wildfires
Ashton McIntyre
6:39 PM, Nov 30, 2023
San Luis Obispo
Where should I park for the Downtown SLO Holiday Parade? Here are some tips
Claudia Buccio
6:22 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Local News
Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed at local parks in SLO
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:13 PM, Nov 29, 2023
San Luis Obispo
City Farm SLO cultivates a love for farming in young minds
Olivia González-Britt
3:42 PM, Nov 29, 2023
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo city leaders break ground on 4th downtown parking structure
Ashton McIntyre
7:27 PM, Nov 28, 2023
San Luis Obispo
'We call it our Super Bowl.' Local online shop hoping for big Cyber Monday sales
McKenzie Diaz
6:30 PM, Nov 27, 2023
