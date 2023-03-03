Lompoc park reopens with new playground equipment, other activities

A Lompoc park closed for renovations is back open.

Damaged playground equipment at Thompson was removed last November.

The City used park impact revenue, grant money and Community Development Block Grant funding to help fund the improvements at the park, which include the new playground, cornhole and a horseshoe area.

"I think it's awesome. Any time we get a new park, especially in smaller towns, seeing these parks getting renovated, any place for the kids to go. I think it's great,” said Lompoc resident Whitney Simpson.

Community feedback was used to help with designing the new park, which opened Friday. The City is also encouraging people to take an online survey after checking out the park.

Thompson Park is located at 556 N. R Street off College Ave.

