Renovation work underway at Lompoc's Thompson Park

Work is underway to update Lompoc’s Thompson Park.

The park’s playground was removed last week and the City says preparations are being made for concrete to be poured.

Earlier this year, the City asked for the community’s feedback on a new playground design for the park.

The new equipment is expected to be installed sometime next month. It will replace the previous play structure, which was installed in 2009 and fenced off a year ago when a slide and climbing apparatus were damaged.

The project is being paid for by park impact revenue, grant money and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.