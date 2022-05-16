Lompoc Senior's Club hosting grand opening celebration for new thrift store

The Lompoc Senior's Club boutique and thrift store is now open and is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend.

It's located at 320 West Ocean Ave. in Lompoc and is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday's grant opening celebration will include an Arts & Crafts Parking Lot Extravaganza. About 30 vendors along with live music and food trucks are expected to be on site.

The Senior's Club is also looking for volunteers to help run the shop.

You can stop by their location to see how you can help.

