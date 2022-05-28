Memorial Day ceremonies happening on the Central Coast

Several ceremonies open to the public are taking place across the Central Coast Monday for Memorial Day. Here are some of the ones happening:

ATASCADERO

An approximately hour-long ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Faces of Freedom Memorial. The ceremony will begin with a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds. People are encouraged to bring their own seating.

PISMO BEACH

A ceremony on the Pismo Pier will begin at 11 a.m. and will include the Pismo Beach Honor Guard, laying of a memorial wreath and a speaker from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

NIPOMO

A Memorial Day ceremony and concert are happening at Black Lake Golf Resort Monday. The ceremony begins at noon and is followed by a concert at 1 p.m. featuring the band Unfinished Business and others.

While the event is free, donations will be accepted.

SANTA MARIA

A ceremony is also taking place at the Santa Maria Cemetery. It starts at 11 a.m. and is being organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521. Following the ceremony, a meal will be served at the post located at 200 E. Battles Road.

SANTA BARBARA

A ceremony will take place in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The event will include the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Gold Coast Pipe Band, guest speakers and flyovers by the Condor Squadron. The one-hour event starts at 11 a.m.

Know of other events happening? You can email information to news@ksby.com.