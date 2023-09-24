People celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with moon cakes and potluck

People gathered at Cuesta Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for an early celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Central Coast Chinese Association hosted a big potluck Saturday where people joined a raffle and enjoyed food and of course, moon cake.

Moon cake is a traditional Chinese pastry that is eaten during the Mid-Autumn Festival. It is commonly filled with lotus paste and symbolizes unity and harmony.

Organizers say this is the second event they have hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic and hope to bring the community back together.

"We invite everybody in our community and try to share our rich heritage and traditions," said Keith Kwong, President of the Central Coast Chinese Association.

Mid-Autumn Festival is an important holiday across many Asian cultures where families reunite and share a meal together.

The festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Lunar Calendar, which is September 29th this year.

The CCCA tells KSBY they plan to host more events in the future, including a Lunar New Year celebration.