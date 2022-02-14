People's Self Help Housing receives grant to teach nutritional education

A recent grant is helping one local organization teach children how to cook and exercise and maybe even teach their parents about healthy lifestyles as well.

People’s Self Help Housing received a $24,000 grant from the California Department of Justice to bring nutritional education to their students at the organization's learning centers across the Central Coast.

"The kids are raised in an affordable living community, which means that their parents are usually working two to three jobs, maybe more to try to make ends meet, and they may not have a lot of time to help teach them healthy lifestyles, and they may not model it for them because they're on the go,” said Kris Reid, PSHH senior education manager.

The grant will fund programs to teach nutrition to K-12 students and provide produce and supplies.

“The food will be delivered by the produce company and then from there the educators will actually involve the kids in healthy meal prep and cooking classes and healthy lifestyle classes as well. The kids are going to learn basics of nutrition, healthy body image and exercise,” said Reid.

People’s Self Help Housing expects the program to begin in late February. Depending on the location, learning centers will be receiving produce from local food banks and local organic farms. It is part of the community supported agriculture program.

The grant will also provide water filtration systems, reusable water bottles and blenders so children can learn to prepare their own smoothies and soups.

At some of the learning centers, students can participate in gardening programs where they grow their own food, too.

