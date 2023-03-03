Pet of the Week Holmes is a talker and very social

This week’s pet of the week is Holmes.

He’s a very social 2-year-old cat who is looking for a forever home.

Holmes has been at Woods Humane Society in Atascadero for a few months. Woods says he was adopted once but then brought back.

Holmes gets along well with younger cats at the shelter but Woods says he can be a bit much for the older cats since he still wants to play and have fun. He’s described as an “in your face” kind of cat who also talks a lot.

Woods thinks Holmes would do great in a home where he can be both indoors and outdoors and pick and choose where he wants to go due to his independent nature.

Woods also says Holmes would likely get along well with dogs and possible another cat that is used to “having a very social friend.”

Holmes is microchipped, neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and ready to be adopted. He will be available at noon for adoption at the Woods Humane Society location in San Luis Obispo.

