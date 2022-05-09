Recreation swim returns to Santa Maria aquatic center this month

Recreation swim is back at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria this month.

People can swim on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. during the month of May.

Prices are $3 for adults 18 to 64-years-old, $1.50 for children 6 to 17 and everyone 65 and older.

Children 5 and under get in free.

City officials say anyone entering the water is required to have a swimsuit on and swim diapers are required for children who are not potty trained. Showers are also required for everyone before they get in the water.

Inflatable devices like water wings are not permitted and aults must always be in the water with children 5 and under.

The aquatic center is located at 600 South McClelland St.