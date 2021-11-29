Donate to Season of Hope Monday at CHP Santa Maria

We have only three weeks left of KSBY's Season of Hope. The Central Coast's largest toy and food drive.

Our 10th Annual Season of Hope toy and food drive is a great way to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need.

On Monday, KSBY Anchor Richard Gearhart will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at California Highway Patrol headquarters in Santa Maria located at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.