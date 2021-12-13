Donate to Season of Hope Monday at Five Cities Fire Authority

It's our last week of KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope toy and food drive.

This is the largest toy and food drive on the Central Coast and is a great way to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need.

On Monday, KSBY Anchor Nina Lozano will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Five cities Fire Authority located at 140 Traffic Way, Arroyo Grande

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday.