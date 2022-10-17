Donate to Season of Hope Monday at Idler's Home, San Luis Obispo

We are two weeks into KSBY's 11th annual Season of Hope, the Central Coast's largest toy and food drive.

The campaign is a great way to give back to the community during the holiday season and help our neighbors in need.

KSBY Anchor Richard Gearhart will be broadcasting live and collecting donations from 4-7 p.m. at Idler's Home in San Luis Obispo, located at 122 Cross Street.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi", and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 16.