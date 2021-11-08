Donate to Season of Hope Monday at Paso Robles Chevrolet

We are officially entering that time of year where we are showing thanks and giving back.

KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope toy and food drive is a great way to do that.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Monday, Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Paso Robles Chevrolet located at 2485 Theatre Dr, Paso Robles.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.