Donate to Season of Hope Wednesday at CHP San Luis Obispo

It's the second week of KSBY's annual Season of Hope food and toy drive.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Wednesday night, KSBY Anchor Nina Lozano will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at , the CHP office in San Luis Obispo located at 675 California Blvd, San Luis Obispo.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.