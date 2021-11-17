Donate to Season of Hope Wednesday at Coastal Communities Physicians Network in Arroyo Grande

We officially only have one month left of KSBY's Season of Hope.

Our 10th Annual Season of Hope toy and food drive is a great way to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Wednesday, KSBY Anchor Richard Gearhart will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Coastal Communities Physician Network located at 366 Halcyon Road, Suite 110, Arroyo Grande.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items. You can find us at the big CCPN tent!

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.