Drop off your Season of Hope donations Tuesday at CCPN in Templeton

There are only four days left to donate to KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday, KSBY Sports reporter Dusty Baker will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Coastal Communities Physician Network located at 325 Posada Ln., Templeton.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items. You can find us at the big CCPN tent!

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday.