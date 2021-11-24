Drop off your Season of Hope donations Wednesday at Lompoc Fire Station 1

We are officially entering the final stretch of KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope.

Season of Hope is the Central Coast's largest toy and food drive.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Wednesday, KSBY Anchor Nina Lozano will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Lompoc Fire Station 1 located at 115 S G St, Lompoc.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.