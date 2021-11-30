Participate in 'Giving Tuesday', donate to Season of Hope at San Luis Obispo Fire Station 1

It's Giving Tuesday and KSBY is hosting a live Season of Hope event for community members to drop off their donations for community members in need.

This is our 10th year hosting Season of Hope, the Central Coasts' largest toy and food drive.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday, KSBY Sports Anchor Casey Buscher will be broadcasting live from 5 - 7 p.m. at San Luis Obispo Fire Station 1 located at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave, San Luis Obispo.

Everyone is invited to stop by, say "hello," and drop off any new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

For a list of daily drop-off locations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.