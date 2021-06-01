Watch
Setup underway for Spring Carnival in Lompoc

KSBY
The Spring Carnival will be at Ryon Park from June 3-6, 2021
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:41:04-04

Following a year of pandemic restrictions, the carnival is returning to Lompoc.

Setup is underway at Ryon Park for the Spring Carnival taking place June 3-6.

The City of Lompoc says Ryon Park and other recreation facilities in the city are available for rent, even during the pandemic; however, certain guidelines must be met.

The City says the Spring Carnival is a carnival that will not include live music, a beer garden or temporary food booths.

Ride tickets are $1 each or 24 for $20.

Wristbands are also available for purchase and are $35 each.

Anyone riding the rides must wear masks and anyone not feeling well or experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms is asked to stay home.

For more information, click here.

While the Lompoc Valley Festival Association says it was unable to put on its annual Lompoc Valley SpringFest & Flower Festival at Ryon Park once again this year, the organization says it’s working to fundraise and hopes to hold an event this fall.

