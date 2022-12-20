SMHS students make paracord bracelets for military, first responders

Santa Maria High School students have made paracord bracelets that will be donated to members of the military and first responders.

The project was done by the high school’s Family Care and Community Leaders of America Student Organization and is part of a nationwide effort called “Operation Gratitude”.

“Students and their FCCLA Advisors had fun getting in the holiday spirit with their fellow club members while contributing to an important cause. They were excited to learn how to make the bracelets and donate their time to show gratitude to our military and first responders,” said Erin Pearson, a consumer science teacher, in a statement.

School officials say the paracord bracelets can hold 550 lbs. of weight, have 7.5 feet of cord, and can be used during emergency situations.