Summer concerts returning to the Central Coast

Summer concerts are returning to the Central Coast following a year of cancellations.

Cities like Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach all plan to bring back live music for people to enjoy for free this summer.

Paso Robles

Paso Robles’s 2021 Concerts in the Park series will kick off its 20th anniversary on Thursday, July 1, with country rock n’ roll band Monte Mills.

The free concerts take place Thursday nights through Aug. 26 at Downtown City Park.

The bands playing this summer were set to perform last year, but due to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they were invited back for this year’s lineup.

Atascadero

Atascadero’s Saturday in the Park summer concert series also kicks off in July.

The free concerts take place most Saturday evenings starting July 24.

Soundhouse will be the first band to play and Ghost/Monster will close it out on Sept. 18 with many other bands playing in between.

Concerts take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand.

The Sept. 11 show will take place at City Hall in honor of Patriot’s Day.

The City says COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

Grover Beach

People can enjoy Grover Beach’s 19th annual Sizzlin’ Summer Concert series Sunday afternoons from July 4 through Aug. 16.

The free concerts featuring live bands take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ramona Garden Park, kicking off with band Unfinished Business.

“We are thrilled to bring back the beloved tradition of summer concerts this year,” said Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Director Kathy Petker in a press release. “After pausing in-person events in 2020 given public health needs, we are eager to safely resume in-person events with our community. Gathering to enjoy music at Ramona Garden Park is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the summer season in Grover Beach.”

San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo has also announced the return this year of Concerts in the Plaza.

The free concerts can be enjoyed by all Friday evenings from Aug. 6 through Sept. 24.

