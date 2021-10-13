The SLO Roll presents: “THE GHOULS COME OUT AT NIGHT” Pop-Up Roller Rink

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to bring out the costumes and roller skates. The SLO Roll Community Initiative will be hosting a pop-up roller rink at the Hampian Skating Rink in Santa Rosa Park, San Luis Obispo on October 16 from 5-8 p.m.

This free event will include music, food vendors, and even some trick or treating for the little ones. The event is open to all ages between 5-7 p.m. and from 7-8 p.m. for an adult-only skate hour.

Costumes are encouraged for those attending.

The SLO Roll non-profit organization seeks to promote creativity and physical activity in San Luis Obispo County through the roller skating culture. Their goal is to create a safe and inclusive space for folks to skate.

If you can’t make it this night, below is a list of SLO Roll’s future free events:

