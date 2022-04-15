Tickets on sale for Mission Plaza roller skating pop-up this May

Tickets are now on sale for the pop-up roller rink that will go up in front of Mission San Luis Obispo this May, organizers announced Friday.

A pop-up roller rink will go up in Mission Plaza, located at 989 Chorro St., from May 6 to May 22. The rink is a collaboration of Downtown SLO with the City of San Luis Obispo.

Tickets are available for reservation online. Tickets cost $20 per adult and $10 per child. Prices include the cost of skate rentals, though skaters are welcome to bring their own skates.

Tickets must be bought in advance online; they will not be for sale at the rink.

Several themed days are planned at the roller rink, including an 80s theme on May 6, a Villains/Heroes skate on May 13 and Groovy 70s on May 20.

Rink rules, tips and a waiver required to skate are all available online.

The roller rink is part of Downtown SLO's 2022 May Flower Initiative.