Watch
Community

Actions

Tickets on sale for Mission Plaza roller skating pop-up this May

skate-mission-plaza-14.jpg
Downtown SLO
The pop-up roller rink will be held in Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo from May 6-22. Tickets went on sale in April. Organizers say skaters will have to purchase tickets ahead of time; they will not be accepting walk-up sales.
skate-mission-plaza-14.jpg
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 16:23:44-04

Tickets are now on sale for the pop-up roller rink that will go up in front of Mission San Luis Obispo this May, organizers announced Friday.

A pop-up roller rink will go up in Mission Plaza, located at 989 Chorro St., from May 6 to May 22. The rink is a collaboration of Downtown SLO with the City of San Luis Obispo.

Tickets are available for reservation online. Tickets cost $20 per adult and $10 per child. Prices include the cost of skate rentals, though skaters are welcome to bring their own skates.

Tickets must be bought in advance online; they will not be for sale at the rink.

Several themed days are planned at the roller rink, including an 80s theme on May 6, a Villains/Heroes skate on May 13 and Groovy 70s on May 20.

Rink rules, tips and a waiver required to skate are all available online.

The roller rink is part of Downtown SLO's 2022 May Flower Initiative.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png