15 companies that are offering sign-on bonuses right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a job that comes with a nice perk right out of the gate, check out the plethora of companies offering noteworthy signing bonuses.

The past few years have felt like a rollercoaster of uncertainty, with the pandemic causing companies to reduce hours and trim their workforces. Now, it appears that businesses are building back and offering lucrative signing bonuses for top talent.

A sign-on bonus, also known as a hiring bonus, is a one-time payment that is dished out to an employee at the start of a new position. While they are common, especially at large corporations, they aren’t offered to every new hire. It may depend on the position. Businesses that have been struggling to find good staff are using these enticing payments to attract top talent.

For new employees, these bonuses can often be put to good use straight away, paying down debt or restocking an emergency fund.

Are you looking for a new position? Why not pursue a company that will help jump-start your cash flow? Depending on the job search site, you might be able to narrow your search to ones that only offer sign-on bonuses. Look for that option using advanced settings.

To help jumpstart your search, here’s a quick guide to 15 companies we’ve found that are offering sign-on bonuses.

Cone Health

In addition to flexible scheduling and weekend options, not-for-profit healthcare provider network Cone Health offers nurses sign-on bonuses of $8,000-$16,000 in select markets. Tuition reimbursement of up to $5,250 annually and relocation assistance to Greensboro, North Carolina may also be available.

United Airlines

Between the pandemic and fluctuations in the economy, some airlines are now scrambling to beef up paired-down skeleton staff. United Airlines is giving $10,000 sign-on bonuses to ground service equipment technicians, base specialty electricians, facilities maintenance technicians and others.

Amazon

The e-commerce powerhouse is offering sign-on bonus opportunities for fulfillment center warehouse associates, depending on location. Current positions open at Amazon include $1,000-$3,000 bonuses to be paid over multiple installments. They may require at least 180 days of employment before payments begin.

AT&T

From customer service representatives to bilingual Spanish business inbound call center positions, the communications giant is handing out $3,000 sign-on bonuses for some roles that are considered part of its corporate team. Find work in places like Miami, Florida; Cerritos, California; or Joplin, Missouri right now.

Banfield Pet Hospital

To entice new veterinary graduates, Banfield Pet Hospital is offering a $25,000 payout of stipend within 30 days of an accepted offer. If you’d like to start looking for a job with this national veterinary chain, you can start with its Career Roles page and then search for jobs.

Synergy HomeCare

Employees in certain Ohio cities can earn $200 or more after the first 100 days of employment. The company is looking for caregivers, certified nursing assistants and home health aides and offers flexible hours for home care. No experience is required for certain positions.

McDonald’s

Some team member and shift manager positions are eligible for up to $500 sign-on bonuses at its independent franchise locations. You’ll have to look for them, since not all McDonald’s offer this benefit; currently, some locations in North Carolina and Michigan look like they’re hiring for positions with a bonus included.

Verizon

With job openings across the country, the cell service provider has lucrative sign-on bonuses for several positions. External full-time retail sales associates, which are entry-level positions, offer the opportunity to receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus if you are eligible. Other positions, likeaccount managers, may be able to receive a $5,000 signing bonus, depending on location.

Hilton Hotels

Some full-time restaurant steward positions come with a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new external candidates. Payouts are doled out in increments. Part-time associates are eligible for a $500 bonus, which is also paid in installments. Other positions, including cooks and jobs in maintenance and housekeeping, may also be eligible for $500 sign-up bonuses.

Kimberly-Clark

Paper-based consumer products retailer Kimberly-Clark is doling out the green for its manufacturing employees. Some machine operators can get $500 bonuses and level two electrical and instrumentation technicians can receive $10,000 bonuses. The added pay truly fluctuates based on the position — several other opportunities offer bonuses at different amounts.

Wegmans

Mega grocery store chain Wegmans has a whole slew of positions with hefty signing bonuses. Warehouse and sanitation new hires can earn $500 for their new positions, while janitors, retail sales associates, sushi prep cooks and overnight bakers are eligible for $1,000. Commercially-licensed Class A truck drivers can bring home bigger bonuses, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 depending on location.

Sheetz

The food and fuel store is looking to entice new hires with a $500 sign-on bonus for store team members, which is split into two $250 payments at the 30-day mark and then the 90-day mark. Supervisors can receive a $1,000 bonus, which is divided into two $500 payments on the same time scale as above. Higher pay for both positions is also available for night shifts.

Giant Eagle

The grocery store chain is dishing out a sweet deal with $1,000 bonuses to experienced bakers in select locations. Currently, these are located in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Giant Eagle is part of the Kroger company and has a regional presence in those states, plus West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland.

PepsiCo

These days the soda-pop company’s holdings go far beyond beverages and include brands like Lay’s, Doritos, Quaker and more. Certain locations are incentivizing delivery driver new hires with $4,000-$5,000 bonuses, such as positions in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Cheektowaga, New York.

The Army

New recruits are eligible for several bonuses within their enlistment packages that can grant them up to $50,000. Funds can be obtained by reporting to basic training quickly (within 30 days of enlistment), pursuing select career paths and having particular skill sets.

