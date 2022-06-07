Amazon Customers Say These Bamboo Bedsheets Will Keep You Cool At Night

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As the hot weather begins to bear down on much of the country, many of us are looking to change up our bedding so we can sleep cooler at night. If you’ve been dreaming of a more comfortable night’s rest on these balmy evenings, we may have found cooling sheets that will do the trick.

Buttery-soft bamboo sheets like the Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets on Amazon are some of the best cooling sheets you’ll find. The bamboo-derived fabric is moisture-wicking for a comfortable rest, and the company claims that the sheets have a tear-resistant and anti-pilling design, too, so they’re durable enough to last a while.

According to the product description, the reason these are such great cooling sheets is because of the “micro-gap” design, in which tiny spaces in the fabric make the sheets breathable yet absorbent, wicking away moisture as you sleep.

You can choose from a wide variety of solid colors ranging from black to sky blue to purple or pink. You could select a few different colors and outfit every bed in the house.

The price of the sheets varies based on both size and color. Currently, for example, the light pink twin-size sheets are on sale for $16.44, while the black twin-size sheet set is $68.93. The dark gray king-size set is just under $100, though there’s also a 40% off coupon available to apply at checkout.

With over 23,000 ratings on Amazon, the sheets have an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with 77% of reviewers giving them 5 stars. The most common praise is for how silky and luxe the sheets feel, and how they really do keep sleepers cool at night.

“I love the set,” one recent review reads. “They are very soft, and cool to touch, and already became my summer favorite sheets.”

Another reviewer, who identified himself as a 30-year-old man, composed a downright poetic ode to these sheets. Deeming them “heavenly” and fit for royalty, the sheets apparently made him swoon.

“Heavenly butter sheets, cool to the touch but keep you even temp wise. Hotel style pocket pillowcases. BUTTER. SOFT. Feel like a regal king. Half the time I wonder where the hanging grapes are above my head as I lay in these sheets…”

Of course, not everyone feels the urge to write lovestruck sonnets to this bedding. One reviewer seemed aghast that these are called “cooling sheets” at all, and wrote that while the fabric is cool to the touch, “as soon as you lay on them they absorb your body heat and shoot it back on you like a heating pad.”

Other customers insist that the sheets are not actually made of 100% bamboo, as the company claims, and that the sets they received feel starchy and rough.

Still, the chorus of shoppers singing the praises of these sheets is quite loud. One reviewer originally posted their thoughts in 2017 and then updated their review several times, stating that they have now purchased a whopping 15 sets of sheets from this brand. That’s a dedicated fan!

