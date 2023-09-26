Costco members now able to book $29 virtual health visits

Costco announced Monday a partnership with virtual health care service Sesame, allowing members virtual primary care visits and medical services.

According to Sesame, Costco members can now begin booking $29 virtual primary care visits, $79 virtual therapy visits and $72 health checkups that come with a standard health panel.

According to Sesame, the services are considered out-of-network with insurance companies. The company says that insurers may reimburse users on health care visits. Sesame said it provides customers with a bill they can submit to insurers.

Sesame said the service is available in all 50 states.

Sesame noted that retailers across the U.S. have been adding preventive and urgent care services in stores. The company says by partnering with Costco, it can provide its services at an exclusive discount.

Kroger has placed Little Clinic offices in 220 of its locations. CVS has opened Minute Clinics in Targets in seven states.

"Quality, great value, and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, said in a press release. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care."

As of May, Costco reported having 124.7 million cardholders. Of its 861 global locations, 591 are in the U.S.

