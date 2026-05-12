Community generosity helps Oceano students stock their own home libraries for free

Students at Oceano Elementary School got to take home five free books at a Scholastic book fair on Monday.

The free books are courtesy of donations to KSBY's annual If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser.

Community members donated enough money for all of the students at Oceano, Bonita, Arellanes, and Lillian Larsen — all Title I elementary schools — to take home a total of 10 free books each this year.

Oceano Elementary held two book fairs. The students picked out their first five books in February.

"People are donating stuff or money to give us all these books so kids can get them free," said Ramses Brindiz Bernabe. "I got some Dogman books, a book that was called 'Pup,' and some toy books."

The goal of the If You Give a Child a Book campaign is to help children whose families may not otherwise be able to buy new books build their own home libraries, growing their love of reading and ultimately improving literacy rates.

Learn more and make a contribution at this link.