Help us provide local school children with free books by donating to 'If You Give a Child a Book'

Books can take children to new places, plant the seeds for future success, and help break the cycle of poverty.

Monday kicks off KSBY's annual If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser. The goal is to get free books into the hands of children whose families may not otherwise be able to afford them.

In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, KSBY partners with four local Title I schools to host Scholastic Book Fairs in the winter and spring. Last year, we raised enough money for students at Lillian Larsen, Oceano, Arellanes, and Bonita elementary schools to take home at least seven books each for a total of 12,836 books.

KSBY's Shannon MacNeil heard first-hand from some of the kids who benefited from the book fair:

"If you give a child a book…" you give a child a chance

According to BookSpring, the average low-income family has just one book for every three children, whereas middle-income families have an average of 13 books per child.

Studies show that children who lack access to books spend less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggles in school.

According to the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 31% of fourth graders in the U.S. read at or above a proficient level. Research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that children who do not read on level by the end of the third grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school. Children in poverty fare worse, being 13 times less likely to graduate.

The goal of If You Give a Child a Book is to help children build home libraries full of books they've chosen themselves.

Several studies have found that when kids select their own books, they're more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests.

According to the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, 89% of children say their favorite books are the ones they pick out themselves.

How you can help

This school year, we hope to provide students at these schools with at least 10 books each. You can help by making a monetary donation to our If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser. A gift of just $12 will purchase two brand new books.

Click here to donate now or text KSBY to 50155.