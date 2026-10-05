'I love reading these books.' Lillian Larsen Elementary students pick out free books thanks to local donations

Students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel got to pick out free books on Monday, thanks to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

"We are grabbing books because they really want to help us with reading," said one eager second-grader at Monday's Scholastic Book Fair.

Funds raised by KSBY viewers and SESLOC Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, have provided ten free books to approximately 1,700 students at Lillian Larsen, Arellanes, Bonita and Oceano elementary schools over the past year.

"It's so nice to see that kids get smiles on their faces. They don't have the cost issue when it comes to check out; it is taken care of thanks to the generosity of viewers," said Jessica Lawrence, Scripps Howard Fund Director of Development.

North County resident and donor Sharleen Wenning spent the morning helping the kids check out their books

"It's super exciting, actually, because I know how much I loved books and for them to get the books, take them home, add them to their library and have something new to read - I am so happy for them," Wenning said.

"I love reading these books. They are nice," said one of the students.

"Just think of these kids going home tonight and being able to open up a book they don't have and they can read it," Wenning said.

"I cry almost every time I am at a book fair," Lawrence said. "For me, it is getting to experience that happiness and joy all over again."

Click here to donate to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

