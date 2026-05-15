If You Give a Child a Book campaign delivers again at Bonita Elementary

Students at Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria are looking forward to a weekend of reading after picking out free books at a Scholastic Book Fair this week.

The free books are thanks to donations to KSBY's annual If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser.

Community members donated enough money for all of the students at Bonita, as well as three other Title I elementary schools on the Central Coast, to take home a total of 10 free books each this year.

In January, the kids at Bonita took home five free books, and this week, they got five more.

"I'm just really excited about the book fair because it's been a while since we went there before," said Samuel Arce Montar, Bonita Elementary 4th grader. "I got the books because they look interesting and also, they looked fun to read. I was able to get five books that I would enjoy reading."

The goal of the If You Give a Child a Book campaign is to improve students’ reading proficiency and overall academic success. You can help make an impact by donating at this link.

