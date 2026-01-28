‘If You Give a Child a Book’ fundraiser provides free books to Bonita Elementary School students

Students at Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria are getting a chance to build their own home libraries, thanks to donations collected during KSBY’s “If You Give a Child a Book” fundraiser last year.

At a Scholastic Book Fair this week, the kids will be able to pick out five books that they can take home for free.

“It’s like we’re getting Christmas presents again, going back to Christmas, and it’s very helpful for the kids that don’t really get to read books,” said 6th grader Dalia Antonio.

The fundraising campaign collected enough donations to provide each child at Bonita Elementary with ten free books. They’ll pick out their second batch of books at another Scholastic fair later this spring.

In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, KSBY works with four local Title I schools to host these book fairs each year. In addition to Bonita, students at Lillian Larsen Elementary in San Miguel, Oceano Elementary, and Arellanes Elementary in Santa Maria will also get to pick out free books.

The goal of the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign is to improve students’ reading proficiency and overall academic success. You can help make an impact by donating at this link.