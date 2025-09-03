'Priceless': The importance of childhood access to books and how you can help local students

Developing a passion for reading is critical for a child’s academic success. Decades of research have confirmed a correlation between childhood poverty, limited access to books, lower reading proficiency, and lower graduation rates.

According to the organization Read Aloud 15 Minutes, research shows that students who read frequently perform better academically and stay in school longer, while those who do not read regularly struggle to improve.

Arellanes Elementary School Librarian Megan Lizalde explained why it’s so important for kids to have books at home.

“Particularly in our area, we’re actually a book desert, meaning that most households have less than 10 books in them so access, right? Making sure our students have access, our community, our children have access to quality books to really build those foundational skills early is just priceless,” she said.

KSBY’s annual If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser aims to fill that gap for many families by putting free books into the hands of local schoolchildren.

In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, KSBY works with four local Title I schools to host Scholastic Book Fairs in the winter and spring.

Last year, thanks to donations from the community, we raised enough money to provide students at Lillian Larsen, Oceano, Arellanes, and Bonita elementary schools with seven free books each. Our goal for the 2025-26 school year is to increase that to ten books each.

Just $12 will purchase two new books, and if you make a donation on Wednesday, September 3, the Scripps Howard Fund will match your donation (up to $200,000 companywide), doubling your impact.

Click here to donate now or text KSBY to 50155.