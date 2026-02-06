How to gift Valentine’s Day sparkle, despite high gold and silver prices

With just days to go before Valentine's Day, jewelers are rolling out some of their best collections and prices of the year.

"Valentine’s Day is always a popular holiday to get staple pieces," said Sara Ritze, a sales manager with the jewelry company Richter & Phillips. "Diamond studs, a simple diamond pendant can go a long way."

But with the price of gold and silver near record highs the past few months, that gift for your special someone could cost more than expected.

Golden savings

Ritze said there are affordable options for those shopping on a budget, such as bracelets or necklaces with gold accents.

For gold jewelry, Ritze said a 14-karat gold piece will cost 20-30% less than 18-karat and show less wear and tear over time.

"For everyday wear like an engagement ring, 14-karat will be a little bit more forgiving down the road," Ritze said.

She even suggests platinum over white gold.

"Where some people would have operated with white gold to get a nicer price in the past, white gold and platinum are pretty much the same price right now," Ritze said.

Saving on the sparkle

Ankur Daga is the CEO of the luxury jewelry brand Angara. He said the biggest savings play is lab-grown diamonds or lab-grown colored stones.

"They're chemically, physically, optically identical," Daga said.

He said a trendy choice is colored gemstones like emerald, sapphire and ruby.

"Individual self-expression is growing. There's no longer the singular idea of perfection that used to be a colorless and flawless diamond," Daga said.

Something more unique

Rather than something new, your sweetheart may be more impressed by a vintage piece.

"You're not going to see a whole shelf full of the same item that you're picking up pre-boxed to give to somebody," said Stephanie Aldridge, manager at Legacies Upscale Resale.

Aldridge suggested rhinestone necklaces as low as $10, and brooches for about $20-$25.

At the end of the day, a little gold or sparkle goes a long way in showing your love, so you don't waste your money.

